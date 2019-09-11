Teligent Inc. (TLGT) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.80 N/A -0.75 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.29 N/A -15.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Teligent Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

Teligent Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.61. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 321.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 4.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Teligent Inc. are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Teligent Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.2% of Teligent Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Teligent Inc. had bearish trend while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Teligent Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.