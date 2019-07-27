Teligent Inc. (TLGT) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.58 N/A -0.75 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 19 1188.93 N/A -3.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Teligent Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Teligent Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4%

Liquidity

Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, MeiraGTx Holdings plc which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Teligent Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.8% and 26.5%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Teligent Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5%

For the past year Teligent Inc. has -34.88% weaker performance while MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 130.5% stronger performance.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.