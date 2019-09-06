Teligent Inc. (TLGT) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.77 N/A -0.75 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.50 N/A 2.08 10.22

Table 1 demonstrates Teligent Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Teligent Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Volatility and Risk

Teligent Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Exelixis Inc. is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teligent Inc. Its rival Exelixis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. Exelixis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Teligent Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Exelixis Inc.’s consensus target price is $23, while its potential upside is 17.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Teligent Inc. and Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 80.9% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of Teligent Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Teligent Inc. has -52.55% weaker performance while Exelixis Inc. has 8.13% stronger performance.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats Teligent Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.