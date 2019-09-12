Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Holder Eidelman Virant Capital Boosted Its Stake; Wedgewood Partners Position in Ross Stores (ROST) Lifted by $4.61 Million

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 46,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 412,105 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.85 million, up from 365,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $110.55. About 547,038 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 91.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 96,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 201,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14M, up from 105,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.34. About 41,042 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 24/05/2018 – JAMES W. BUTMAN ELECTED TO TDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q EPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – TDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q OPER REV. $1.23B, EST. $1.25B (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable

More notable recent Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) news were published by: Prweb.com which released: “OneNeck launches SIEM as a Service in partnership with Alert Logic – PR Web” on September 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “TDS reports second quarter 2019 results – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Telephone and Data Systems Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

