Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Share Value Rose While Cipher Capital LP Trimmed Its Position by $1.15 Million; Taylor Asset Management Increases Holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 298,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22M, up from 233,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 307,126 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$556; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 84.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 38,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 7,215 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 45,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 214,326 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems: Butman Succeeds David A. Wittwer; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Net $39M; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 25/04/2018 – ComScore: Paramount Pictures Subscribes to TDS Distribution Software; 01/05/2018 – TDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold TDS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 70,418 shares to 148,102 shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 36,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

