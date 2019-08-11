Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Stock Price Rose While Eidelman Virant Capital Upped Stake by $2.09 Million; Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Shareholder Woodmont Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding by $1.24 Million

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 207,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 425,784 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 633,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $510.83M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 600,047 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 194.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 69,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 105,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 35,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.51. About 739,912 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q EPS 34C; 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – TDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,476 shares to 24,110 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 9,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold TDS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0.05% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Prelude Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Assetmark holds 0% or 1,112 shares in its portfolio. 21,216 are held by Miller Howard Invs Incorporated. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 56,705 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Service invested in 3,975 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management Lc accumulated 0% or 37,975 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 15,453 shares. Shell Asset Communications owns 14,469 shares. 203,374 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 766,374 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Globeflex Limited Partnership owns 45,819 shares. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).