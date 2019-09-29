Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Position Maintained by Eidelman Virant Capital; Consolidated Edison Common Stock Usd0.10 (ED) Share Price Declined While Schroder Investment Management Group Boosted Position

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 91.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 96,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 201,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14M, up from 105,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 404,019 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems in $400 Million Credit Pact With Wells Fargo, Other Lenders; 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c; 25/04/2018 – ComScore: Paramount Pictures Subscribes to TDS Distribution Software; 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Sets 2018 Officer Bonus Program; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.10 (ED) by 120.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 86,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 157,641 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.82M, up from 71,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.10 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $94.62. About 951,438 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer

Since March 31, 2019, it had 41 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $108,661 activity. The insider OATES JOSEPH P bought $522. The insider Moore Elizabeth D bought $2,243. Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought 24 shares worth $2,070. Sanchez Robert also bought $2,271 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Wednesday, July 31. Cawley Timothy bought 27 shares worth $2,358. The insider McAvoy John bought 59 shares worth $5,218.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,400 activity.