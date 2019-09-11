Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Share Price Rose While Vanguard Group Lowered Holding; Cadinha & Co Has Decreased Its Coca (KO) Holding by $529,460; Stock Price Rose

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 24.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 11,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 35,050 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 46,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 5.48M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO)

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 300,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 9.96 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.00M, down from 10.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 184,399 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems: Butman Succeeds David A. Wittwer; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 24/05/2018 – JAMES W. BUTMAN ELECTED TO TDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data 2018 Plan Provides 80% of Bonus Will Be Based on Quantitative Company Performance and 20% on Individual Performance; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Sets 2018 Officer Bonus Program

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.38 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,610 shares to 7,077 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 41,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 42.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TDS’s profit will be $26.34M for 29.75 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.