Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Share Price Rose While Eidelman Virant Capital Has Increased Its Position; As Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose, Willingdon Wealth Management Increased Its Stake by $1.90 Million

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 57.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 35,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 98,417 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 62,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 947,997 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV and WILLIAM G. PARRETT to the Bd of DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – Oracle HCM Cloud Delivers Simple and Powerful Innovations that Can Make Work More Enjoyable and Supportive for Employees; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – New Oracle Billing Management and Revenue Features Help Cloud, Telco Providers Monetize Emerging Services; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 194.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 69,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 105,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 35,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 37,323 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board; 25/04/2018 – ComScore: Paramount Pictures Subscribes to TDS Distribution Software; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q OPER REV. $1.23B, EST. $1.25B (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c

