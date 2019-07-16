Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Shareholder Eidelman Virant Capital Has Lifted Holding by $2.09 Million as Stock Declined; As Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Shares Declined, Strategic Financial Services Cut Its Holding by $347,300

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 194.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 69,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 35,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $32.14. About 617,087 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 17.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems: Butman Succeeds David A. Wittwer; 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend; 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c; 01/05/2018 – TDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258,000, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $132.86. About 566,773 shares traded or 6.95% up from the average. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 42.45% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.88% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 29/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M; 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP)

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 6,828 shares to 128,172 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 26,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Analysts await IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, down 36.16% or $0.81 from last year’s $2.24 per share. IPGP’s profit will be $76.00 million for 23.23 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by IPG Photonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold IPGP shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,750 were accumulated by Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd. Nomura invested in 0.02% or 28,000 shares. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division has invested 0% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Voya Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 19,428 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 19,092 shares in its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 84,947 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 68,917 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 3,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company owns 440 shares. 7,685 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 8,875 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Sei Com accumulated 0.01% or 10,687 shares. Geode Cap Lc has 545,112 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.68% or 85,000 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atento Sa F by 362,000 shares to 169,543 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

