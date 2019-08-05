Telephone and Data (TDS) Got Higher JP Morgan Rating; CHANGYOU.COM Limited – American Depositary Shares (CYOU) SI Decreased By 26.44%

CHANGYOU.COM Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CYOU) had a decrease of 26.44% in short interest. CYOU’s SI was 353,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 26.44% from 480,000 shares previously. With 272,100 avg volume, 1 days are for CHANGYOU.COM Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CYOU)’s short sellers to cover CYOU’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $7.53. About 211,079 shares traded. Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) has risen 25.23% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CYOU News: 05/04/2018 – Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of $9.40 Per ADS; 25/04/2018 – Changyou.com 1Q Rev $137.2M; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.30; 05/04/2018 – Sohu.com’s Majority-Owned Subsidiary Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 05/04/2018 Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD-QTRLY ONLINE GAME REVENUE WAS US$105 MLN, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 24% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND A DECREASE OF 4% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O -QTRLY FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.25

Telephone and Data (NYSE:TDS)‘s rating was raised by professional analysts at JP Morgan from a Underweight rating to a Neutral rating in a an analyst note issued to clients on Monday, 5 August.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $420.15 million. The firm operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others divisions. It has a 3 P/E ratio. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.13 billion. The firm offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans. It has a 20.78 P/E ratio. It also offers wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and including accessories, including wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as an assortment of consumer electronics comprising headphones, speakers, wearables, and home automation products.

