Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) to pay $0.17 on Sep 30, 2019; PONIARD PHARMACEUTICALS (PARD) Shorts Increased By 600%

PONIARD PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:PARD) had an increase of 600% in short interest. PARD’s SI was 700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 600% from 100 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 4 days are for PONIARD PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:PARD)’s short sellers to cover PARD’s short positions. It closed at $0.02 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc (NYSE:TDS) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:TDS) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Telephone and Data Systems Inc’s current price of $25.20 translates into 0.65% yield. Telephone and Data Systems Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 338,385 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data 2018 Plan Provides 80% of Bonus Will Be Based on Quantitative Company Performance and 20% on Individual Performance; 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 25/04/2018 – ComScore: Paramount Pictures Subscribes to TDS Distribution Software; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Sets 2018 Officer Bonus Program; 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7

Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cancer therapeutics. The company has market cap of $434,756. The Company’s lead platform product candidate includes Picoplatin, a platinum cancer therapy to treat multiple cancer indications, including small cell lung, colorectal, prostate, and ovarian cancers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has conducted a pivotal Phase III SPEAR trial of Picoplatin in the second-line treatment of patients with small cell lung cancer; Phase II trials evaluating picoplatin as a first-line treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase I study evaluating an oral formulation of picoplatin in solid tumors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.89 billion. The firm offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans. It has a 19.02 P/E ratio. It also offers wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and including accessories, including wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as an assortment of consumer electronics comprising headphones, speakers, wearables, and home automation products.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $124,400 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Oosterman Wade, worth $124,400 on Monday, August 19.

