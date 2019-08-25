Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) to pay $0.17 on Sep 30, 2019; Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Shorts Increased By 10.2%

Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH) had an increase of 10.2% in short interest. BZH’s SI was 2.00 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.2% from 1.82M shares previously. With 491,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH)’s short sellers to cover BZH’s short positions. The SI to Beazer Homes Usa Inc’s float is 6.61%. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $12.34. About 440,712 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award

Telephone and Data Systems Inc (NYSE:TDS) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:TDS) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Telephone and Data Systems Inc’s current price of $24.21 translates into 0.68% yield. Telephone and Data Systems Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $24.21. About 715,529 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c; 01/05/2018 – TDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – ComScore: Paramount Pictures Subscribes to TDS Distribution Software; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q OPER REV. $1.23B, EST. $1.25B (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company has market cap of $381.98 million. The firm designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,999 activity. $49,999 worth of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) shares were bought by MERRILL ALLAN P.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $124,400 activity. On Monday, August 19 the insider Oosterman Wade bought $124,400.