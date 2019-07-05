Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Reaches $31.16 Formed H&S; Employers Holdings (EIG) SI Increased By 2.17%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) formed H&S with $29.29 target or 6.00% below today’s $31.16 share price. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) has $3.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 307,102 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 17.69% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 24/05/2018 – JAMES W. BUTMAN ELECTED TO TDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q EPS 34C; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Sets 2018 Officer Bonus Program; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support

Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) had an increase of 2.17% in short interest. EIG’s SI was 872,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.17% from 853,600 shares previously. With 139,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG)’s short sellers to cover EIG’s short positions. The SI to Employers Holdings Inc’s float is 2.74%. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 119,333 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has risen 6.64% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. It has a 8.8 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold Employers Holdings, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 24.99 million shares or 4.51% less from 26.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 25,129 shares. Philadelphia Fincl Mgmt Of San Francisco Limited Liability holds 1.62% or 239,964 shares. Bluecrest Cap Limited invested in 0.01% or 5,874 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 16,040 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And holds 57 shares. James Invest Research has 3,235 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Mgmt holds 9,034 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,031 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 28,314 shares stake. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 101 shares. Blackrock holds 4.78M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) or 14 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Research Inc stated it has 72,619 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 336,541 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Employers Holdings had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research on Friday, May 31 to “Neutral”. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood.

More notable recent Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NGL Energy Partners LP Closes Combination with Mesquite and Announces Investment from EIG and FS Energy and Power Fund – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Think About Employers Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:EIG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Prns Ltd Co accumulated 9,063 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Sun Life Finance Inc holds 0.04% or 6,593 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 16,517 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 101,001 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 154,054 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shell Asset Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability accumulated 242 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 218,693 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.15% or 145,338 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.05% or 37,216 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Ellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.