Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Reaches $28.90 52 Week Low; Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) Has 2 Sentiment

Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 14 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 7 reduced and sold their positions in Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 1.44 million shares, down from 1.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 3 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

The stock of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) hit a new 52-week low and has $27.74 target or 4.00% below today’s $28.90 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $3.30B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $27.74 price target is reached, the company will be worth $131.84 million less. The stock decreased 7.49% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.9. About 314,586 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Sets 2018 Officer Bonus Program; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q EPS 34C; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ComScore: Paramount Pictures Subscribes to TDS Distribution Software

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.30 billion. The firm offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; shared data plans that include unlimited voice and unlimited messaging; and business rate plans. It has a 21.73 P/E ratio. It also offers wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and including accessories, including wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as an assortment of consumer electronics comprising headphones, speakers, and hands-free devices.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Communication Mn has invested 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Matarin Cap Ltd accumulated 0.21% or 94,000 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp reported 24,499 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.04% or 25,100 shares. Parametric Associate Lc reported 599,117 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citigroup stated it has 77,316 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Associates owns 0.18% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 261,962 shares. Hussman Strategic reported 50,000 shares. Principal Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 18,600 shares. Tower Research Cap (Trc) holds 9,137 shares. Trexquant Invest L P accumulated 18,956 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca, a California-based fund reported 7,898 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II for 27,762 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 66,159 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. has 0.03% invested in the company for 19,387 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 248,650 shares.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $324.13 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

