Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) EPS Estimated At $0.31; Sandler Capital Management Has Decreased By $10.25 Million Its Tupperware Brands (Put) (TUP) Position

Sandler Capital Management decreased Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) (TUP) stake by 47.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandler Capital Management analyzed 410,000 shares as Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) (TUP)'s stock declined 19.84%. The Sandler Capital Management holds 446,000 shares with $11.41 million value, down from 856,000 last quarter. Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) now has $721.79M valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 1.52M shares traded or 117.86% up from the average. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 47.77% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – FOR FULL YEAR, SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE EVEN TO DOWN LOW SINGLE DIGITS IN DOLLARS AND LOCAL CURRENCY IN NORTH AMERICA; 16/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q EPS $1.16-EPS $1.21; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY Adj EPS $4.52-Adj EPS $4.67; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS SEES 1Q REV. DOWN 2%; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS – GLOBAL INTANGIBLE LOW-TAXED INCOME TAX EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FY SHR BY 35 CENTS VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q EPS 70c

Analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report $0.31 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.90% from last quarter's $0.29 EPS. TDS's profit would be $35.36M giving it 26.97 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.'s analysts see -38.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $33.44. About 634,474 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 17.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q OPER REV. $1.23B, EST. $1.25B (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – TDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q EPS 34C; 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Sets 2018 Officer Bonus Program; 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.81 billion. The firm offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; shared data plans that include unlimited voice and unlimited messaging; and business rate plans. It has a 25.14 P/E ratio. It also offers wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and including accessories, including wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as an assortment of consumer electronics comprising headphones, speakers, and hands-free devices.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $376,901 activity. Shares for $81,815 were bought by SZOSTAK M ANNE on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 3,687 shares valued at $99,844 was made by CAMERON SUSAN M. on Thursday, February 7. The insider CLONINGER KRISS III bought 3,500 shares worth $95,620. GOINGS E V bought $99,622 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) on Friday, February 8.

Sandler Capital Management increased Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:STX) stake by 151,000 shares to 712,000 valued at $34.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Novanta Inc stake by 70,780 shares and now owns 219,593 shares. Merck & Co Inc (Call) (NYSE:MRK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.