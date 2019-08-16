Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) is a company in the Wireless Communications industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.52% of all Wireless Communications’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Telephone and Data Systems Inc. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 23.92% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Telephone and Data Systems Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone and Data Systems Inc. 0.00% 3.40% 1.50% Industry Average 4.96% 11.40% 4.22%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Telephone and Data Systems Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone and Data Systems Inc. N/A 32 26.86 Industry Average 707.07M 14.27B 33.10

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone and Data Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.80 1.22 2.66

The potential upside of the peers is 64.03%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telephone and Data Systems Inc. -0.61% 6.77% 0.25% -9% 28.49% -0.61% Industry Average 6.09% 6.35% 9.71% 9.74% 28.51% 13.78%

For the past year Telephone and Data Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.28 and has 1.21 Quick Ratio. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. has a beta of 1.05 and its 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.66 which is 33.86% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s peers beat Telephone and Data Systems Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; shared data plans that include unlimited voice and unlimited messaging; and business rate plans. It also offers wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and including accessories, including wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as an assortment of consumer electronics comprising headphones, speakers, and hands-free devices. In addition, the company provides wireline and cable broadband services; digital television (TV) and digital satellite TV video services; voice services comprising local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol, find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; and network access services. Further, it offers information technology (IT) services, including colocation, cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, application management services; sells IT hardware, as well as provides related maintenance and professional services; and engages in planning, engineering, procurement, sale, installation, and management of IT-infrastructure solutions. Additionally, the company operates retail stores and kiosks. The company serves approximately 5.0 million wireless customers and 1.2 million wireline and cable connections. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through Website and telesales. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.