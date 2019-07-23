Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Holder Cipher Capital LP Has Decreased Its Position by $1.15 Million as Shares Declined; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Value Rose While Regions Financial Decreased Stake

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 7,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,283 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.61M, down from 203,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $88.74. About 3.82 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 84.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 38,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,215 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 45,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 465,177 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 17.69% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q EPS 34C; 25/04/2018 – ComScore: Paramount Pictures Subscribes to TDS Distribution Software; 01/05/2018 – TDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 23,107 shares to 30,170 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 53,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold TDS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Com reported 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). 6,416 are owned by Dupont Mgmt Corporation. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% or 18,447 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) or 49,856 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Company Ma stated it has 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). New Mexico-based Hanseatic Management Services has invested 0.13% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0.01% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 153,246 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 13,466 shares. The New Jersey-based Systematic Financial LP has invested 0.15% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 4,315 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 9.96M shares. Sageworth Tru Co reported 436 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 57,786 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 0% or 65,462 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company owns 940,154 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TDS’s profit will be $35.36M for 25.84 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.00% negative EPS growth.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,427 shares to 2.95M shares, valued at $92.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 4,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLI).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Shares for $249,875 were bought by Stratton John G.