Telenav (TNAV) Stock Value Rose While Ancora Advisors Decreased by $1.31 Million Its Holding; Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stake Maintained by Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 152.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc bought 61,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 102,010 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 40,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.43. About 657,829 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 4.1% Position in Tenet; 26/04/2018 – TENET BOUGHT REMIAINING 15% OF USPI FROM WCAS; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round, sources say [22:46 BST13 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 11/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paola Arbour Named Chief Info Officer; 05/03/2018 – TENET BOARD OKS ENDING SHORT-TERM HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 27/04/2018 – Tenet Health Outperforms Peers as Earnings Expectations Run High; 23/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Examines the Role of Pharmacogenomic Testing to Lower Medication Costs and Overall Healthcare Expenditures at New York Health Forum; 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as ‘Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse of Medication as New Way to Get High

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Telenav Inc (TNAV) by 67.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 164,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.13% . The hedge fund held 78,498 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $628,000, down from 242,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Telenav Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.15. About 986,251 shares traded or 21.49% up from the average. Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has risen 76.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M; 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV); 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN

Analysts await Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.10 EPS, up 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Telenav, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 2.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold TNAV shares while 13 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.95 million shares or 9.22% more from 18.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup reported 8,476 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability has 247,400 shares. 42,925 are owned by Ameriprise Finance. Fuller & Thaler Asset holds 366,085 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1 were accumulated by Huntington Bank & Trust. Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested in 0.01% or 364,284 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 235,899 shares in its portfolio. Lyon Street Capital Limited Co owns 195,839 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1.00 million shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). 2,354 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest Prtn. Essex Investment Mngmt Co Ltd Company reported 249,140 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Legal & General Grp Pcl accumulated 0% or 5,159 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Com has 0% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 10,452 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Com reported 19,798 shares.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 35,292 shares to 219,054 shares, valued at $8.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pcsb Finl Corp by 15,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.76 million activity.