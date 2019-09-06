Telenav (TNAV) Stock “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley; The Price Target is Set to $7.5000; Ruths Hospitality Group (RUTH) SI Increased By 1.13%

In a note revealed to clients and investors on Friday, 6 September, Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) stock “Buy” was restate at B. Riley. They currently have a $7.5000 target on the stock. B. Riley’s target means a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s current stock price.

Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH) had an increase of 1.13% in short interest. RUTH’s SI was 1.02M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.13% from 1.01 million shares previously. With 178,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s short sellers to cover RUTH’s short positions. The SI to Ruths Hospitality Group Inc’s float is 3.6%. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 11,202 shares traded. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has declined 23.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RUTH News: 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 45C; 24/05/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Caymus Vineyards; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC RUTH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; RATING HOLD; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 05/04/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House to Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Freemark Abbey; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S REAFFIRMS FORECAST FY OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPANY-OWNED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 1.1% ON A FISCAL YEAR BASIS; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Outlook; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June

Among 2 analysts covering Ruth’s Hospitality (NASDAQ:RUTH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ruth’s Hospitality has $28 highest and $28 lowest target. $28’s average target is 41.84% above currents $19.74 stock price. Ruth’s Hospitality had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 24.37 million shares or 3.14% less from 25.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Lc holds 40,370 shares. Moreover, Dorsey Wright Associate has 0% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 294 shares. Smith Asset Gru L P invested 0% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc accumulated 74,943 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Kbc Group Nv invested in 0% or 18,636 shares. Group Inc has 0% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Parkside National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 14 shares. Barclays Public Lc owns 57,073 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Communication Ma holds 0.04% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) or 128,227 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc reported 40,984 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 26,992 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 8,555 shares. Phocas Corporation holds 361,461 shares.

RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. The company has market cap of $594.74 million. The Company’s restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. It has a 14.2 P/E ratio. The firm operates restaurants under the RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House trade name.

More notable recent Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BioXcel Therapeutics Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for BXCL701 for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.10 EPS, up 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Telenav, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Telenav halted for news, down 45% – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 6, 2019 : TNAV, GOLD, QQQ, NOK, CCC, TVIX, NIO, MT, TQQQ, AMD, LULU, HMC – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Telenav, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TNAV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Telenav up 14% on reiteration of guidance after GM announcement-stoked plunge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.17, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Telenav, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 3.88% more from 17.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0% or 1.27 million shares in its portfolio. Wasatch holds 0.02% or 344,193 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability reported 595,669 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Investment L P has 0.01% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 29,595 shares. Strs Ohio owns 26,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv owns 71,809 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gru Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Blackrock holds 1.71 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prelude Management Llc invested in 0% or 300 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 367,985 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 40,809 shares stake. Barclays Public stated it has 47,637 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.01% or 124,952 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 47,398 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $839,058 activity. $229,228 worth of Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) was bought by Nokomis Capital – L.L.C..

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location platform services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $542.87 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It currently has negative earnings. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services.