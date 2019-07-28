Telenav (TNAV) Shareholder Nokomis Capital Upped Position by $1.79 Million; As Copart (CPRT) Market Value Rose, Weybosset Research & Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 15,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,640 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64 million, down from 257,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.43. About 1.06M shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Telenav Inc (TNAV) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 298,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.79 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.10 million, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Telenav Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 272,224 shares traded. Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has risen 37.86% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M; 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV); 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M

Since February 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.67 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.17, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold TNAV shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 3.88% more from 17.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Spark Invest Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 15,877 shares. Panagora Asset holds 134,493 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 8,176 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com has 16,580 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 1.27 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 26,900 shares. Wasatch Advsr holds 0.02% or 344,193 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 47,398 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Virtu Fincl Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com accumulated 20,848 shares. 6,545 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 979 shares. Ancora Advsrs Llc owns 242,786 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.22% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 6,835 shares. Quantres Asset Management holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 7,100 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 7 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 519,284 shares. Intrust State Bank Na reported 8,149 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 2,440 shares. Washington Trust holds 0.07% or 19,713 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Ks owns 448,220 shares. Regal Limited Co owns 0.05% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 3,742 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 15,270 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Morgan Stanley stated it has 3.57M shares. 35,663 were reported by Nomura Asset Management Limited. First Hawaiian Comml Bank owns 2,106 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Weybosset Research & Management Llc, which manages about $189.62 million and $170.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,785 shares to 38,956 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.