Telenav Inc. (TNAV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

We are comparing Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) and Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Internet Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenav Inc. 6 3.93 N/A -1.13 0.00 Square Inc. 72 9.55 N/A -0.13 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenav Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -28.7% Square Inc. 0.00% -4.7% -1.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.92 beta indicates that Telenav Inc. is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Square Inc.’s beta is 3.51 which is 251.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Telenav Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Square Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Telenav Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Square Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenav Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Square Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Square Inc.’s potential upside is 12.26% and its average target price is $91.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Telenav Inc. and Square Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.4% and 68.1%. Telenav Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.1%. Comparatively, Square Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telenav Inc. 5.5% 7.58% 36.02% 71.5% 37.86% 74.88% Square Inc. -3% -12.31% -13.75% -10.97% 20.17% 16.3%

For the past year Telenav Inc. has stronger performance than Square Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Square Inc. beats Telenav Inc.

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone-based wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services. The company also provides display and location-based advertising services; and voice-guided, real-time, turn by turn, and mobile navigation services under various brand names, including Scout GPS Navigation, as well as under wireless carrier brands. Its customers include wireless carriers, automobile manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, advertisers, advertising agencies, and end users. The company distributes its services primarily through wireless carrier partners. Telenav, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Square, Inc. develops and provides payment processing, point-of-sale (POS), financial, and marketing services worldwide. It provides Square Point of Sale, a POS application software that offers managed payments solutions and advanced software products, including Square Dashboard, a cloud-based reporting and analytics tool that provides sellers with real-time data and insights about sales, items, customers, and employees; Square Payroll, which empowers sellers to hire, onboard, and pay employees and the associated taxes; and customer engagement tools that help sellers to enhance their business through digital customer feedback, marketing, and loyalty programs. The company also offers in-person/card present payments solutions, such as magstripe readers, contactless and chip readers, and chip card readers; and Square Stand that transforms an iPad into a POS terminal. In addition, it provides online/card not present payments services through the Square Point of Sale mobile apps or Square Virtual Terminals; Square Invoices and Square Online Store for processing payments; Square Cash, a peer-to-peer payments service; Square Capital that facilitates loans to pre-qualified sellers based on real-time payment and POS data; and Caviar, a courier order management app that provides food delivery services for restaurants. Further, the company offers gift cards, square appointments, instant deposit, customer engagement, employee management, and other subscription and services-based products. Its customers include retail, services, and food-related industries of various sizes ranging from a single vendor at a farmersÂ’ market to multi-location businesses. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.