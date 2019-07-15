Telenav Inc. (TNAV)’s Financial Results Comparing With InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN)

We will be comparing the differences between Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) and InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Software & Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenav Inc. 6 3.78 N/A -1.13 0.00 InterXion Holding N.V. 67 0.00 N/A 0.44 161.25

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Telenav Inc. and InterXion Holding N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) and InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenav Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -28.7% InterXion Holding N.V. 0.00% 4.4% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Telenav Inc.’s 0.92 beta indicates that its volatility is 8.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, InterXion Holding N.V.’s 9.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Telenav Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, InterXion Holding N.V. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Telenav Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than InterXion Holding N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Telenav Inc. and InterXion Holding N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenav Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 InterXion Holding N.V. 0 0 3 3.00

InterXion Holding N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $75.75 consensus price target and a -1.57% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Telenav Inc. and InterXion Holding N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.4% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 6.1% of Telenav Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.7% are InterXion Holding N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telenav Inc. 5.5% 7.58% 36.02% 71.5% 37.86% 74.88% InterXion Holding N.V. -0.37% 2.71% 14.25% 16.14% 9.36% 31%

For the past year Telenav Inc. has stronger performance than InterXion Holding N.V.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors InterXion Holding N.V. beats Telenav Inc.

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone-based wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services. The company also provides display and location-based advertising services; and voice-guided, real-time, turn by turn, and mobile navigation services under various brand names, including Scout GPS Navigation, as well as under wireless carrier brands. Its customers include wireless carriers, automobile manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, advertisers, advertising agencies, and end users. The company distributes its services primarily through wireless carrier partners. Telenav, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers. Its data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data, content, and applications between its customers. The company offers colocation services, including space and power to deploy IT infrastructure in its data centers; power backup services; and connectivity services that allow its customers to connect their IT infrastructure to exchange traffic and access cloud platforms, as well as installs and manages physical connections running from its customersÂ’ equipment to the equipment of its telecommunications carriers, Internet exchange customers, and other customers. It also provides managed services comprising systems monitoring, systems management, engineering support services, data back-up, and storage services. The company offers its services to digital media and distribution, enterprises, financial services sectors, system integrators, cloud providers, and connectivity providers through direct sales forces, as well as through tradeshows, networking events, and industry seminars. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 45 carrier and cloud neutral colocation data centers in 13 metropolitan areas in 11 countries. In addition, the company is involved in real estate management/holding businesses. InterXion Holding N.V. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.