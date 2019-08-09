Telenav, Inc. (TNAV) Reaches $9.68 52-Week High; MTS Systems Has 1.35 Sentiment

The stock of Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) hit a new 52-week high and has $10.26 target or 6.00% above today’s $9.68 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $461.07M company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $10.26 price target is reached, the company will be worth $27.66 million more. The stock increased 6.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 243,381 shares traded. Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has risen 76.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV); 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology

MTS Systems Corp (MTSC) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 77 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 57 cut down and sold stock positions in MTS Systems Corp. The funds in our database now own: 17.57 million shares, up from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding MTS Systems Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 40 Increased: 55 New Position: 22.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The companyÂ’s Test segment offers road simulators for durability simulation; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; moving road-plane systems and balances for aerodynamics measurements in wind tunnels; service to maintain the equipment; systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; and systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices. It has a 26.47 P/E ratio. It also provides products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables to test the design of structures and establish building codes.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $110,654 activity.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.66. About 33,665 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q EPS 44c; 14/05/2018 – MTS Systems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 Rev $780M-$820M; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems Sees Restructuring Action to be Completed by FY18 End; 26/03/2018 – MTS Systems Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q REV. $191M, EST. $195.5M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.45; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & FACILITY CLOSURES IN CHINA RELATE TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 13/03/2018 – MTSC CUTS JOBS IN CHINA TEST SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M

Dean Capital Management holds 1.92% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation for 20,955 shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc owns 447,405 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ariel Investments Llc has 1.1% invested in the company for 1.63 million shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.87% in the stock. Dean Investment Associates Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 109,141 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.67 million activity. 100,000 shares were bought by Nokomis Capital – L.L.C., worth $609,830 on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.17, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Telenav, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 3.88% more from 17.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 66,652 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 4,617 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 5,000 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 367,985 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein L P reported 25,300 shares stake. The Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Axa invested 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 344,193 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 134,493 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo reported 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 242,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsrs Lc invested in 242,786 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bankshares Of America De reported 42,116 shares.

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location platform services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $461.07 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It currently has negative earnings. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services.

