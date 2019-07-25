Telenav, Inc. (TNAV) Reaches $9.14 52-Week High; UNIGENE LABORATORIES (UGNEQ) SI Decreased By 3.08%

The stock of Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) hit a new 52-week high and has $9.96 target or 9.00% above today’s $9.14 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $417.17M company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 25 by Barchart.com. If the $9.96 price target is reached, the company will be worth $37.55 million more. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 167,632 shares traded. Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has risen 37.86% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c; 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV); 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M

UNIGENE LABORATORIES INC (OTCMKTS:UGNEQ) had a decrease of 3.08% in short interest. UGNEQ’s SI was 18,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.08% from 19,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 189 days are for UNIGENE LABORATORIES INC (OTCMKTS:UGNEQ)’s short sellers to cover UGNEQ’s short positions. It closed at $0.0003 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Unigene Laboratories, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, production, and drug delivery of peptides for therapeutic use in the United States. The company has market cap of $28,500. The Company’s patented oral and nasal drug delivery technologies deliver therapeutically useful amounts of various peptides into the bloodstream. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Fortical, a nasal calcitonin product for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.17, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Telenav, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 3.88% more from 17.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 8,176 shares or 0% of the stock. Ariel Invs Ltd invested in 2.57M shares or 0.19% of the stock. 26,223 are held by Citadel Advisors Ltd Company. Moreover, Spark Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Manufacturers Life Company The invested 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 139,576 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 40,809 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt owns 242,100 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Ameriprise Fin owns 14,125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 47,398 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 500 shares. 39,105 are owned by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Essex Invest Mngmt Company has invested 0.19% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 5,000 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.67 million activity. $193,192 worth of Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) was bought by Nokomis Capital – L.L.C. on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.18 EPS, up 69.49% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Telenav, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% negative EPS growth.