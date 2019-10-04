Telenav, Inc. (TNAV) Reaches $4.88 After 7.00% Up Move; SBM OFFSHORE NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERL (SBFFF) Shorts Decreased By 54.18%

SBM OFFSHORE NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERL (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) had a decrease of 54.18% in short interest. SBFFF’s SI was 360,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 54.18% from 787,500 shares previously. With 1,600 avg volume, 226 days are for SBM OFFSHORE NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERL (OTCMKTS:SBFFF)’s short sellers to cover SBFFF’s short positions. It closed at $16.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.74% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.88. About 137,946 shares traded. Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has risen 76.26% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M; 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV); 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8MThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $230.45M company. It was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $5.22 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TNAV worth $16.13 million more.

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.24 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It has a 17 P/E ratio. It is involved in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production, storage, and offloading vessels; and semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, FPSO liquefied natural gas vessels, turret mooring systems, brownfield and offshore loading terminals, and solutions for renewable energy.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 2.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold Telenav, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.95 million shares or 9.22% more from 18.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 321 shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 310,476 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Strs Ohio has 73,600 shares. Eam Ltd Llc holds 0.52% or 264,585 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% or 51,397 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 43,781 shares. Axa accumulated 0% or 129,627 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 22,120 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 27,667 shares or 0% of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc, a Utah-based fund reported 578,138 shares. Lyon Street Cap Limited Liability stated it has 195,839 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 6,562 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 1.00 million shares.

Analysts await Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.10 EPS, up 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Telenav, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.55% EPS growth.

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location platform services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $230.45 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It currently has negative earnings. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services.