Telenav Inc. (TNAV) and Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Comparison side by side

Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) and Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) are two firms in the Internet Software & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenav Inc. 7 2.22 N/A -0.60 0.00 Yext Inc. 20 9.24 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Telenav Inc. and Yext Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Telenav Inc. and Yext Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenav Inc. 0.00% -45.7% -18.9% Yext Inc. 0.00% -64.9% -27.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Telenav Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Yext Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Yext Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Telenav Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Telenav Inc. and Yext Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenav Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Yext Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Yext Inc. is $16, which is potential -21.76% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.3% of Telenav Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.2% of Yext Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.2% of Telenav Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.3% of Yext Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telenav Inc. 5.25% 13.21% 56.13% 114.32% 76.26% 132.27% Yext Inc. -0.81% 1.31% -4.32% 36.37% -4.85% 40.13%

For the past year Telenav Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Yext Inc.

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone-based wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services. The company also provides display and location-based advertising services; and voice-guided, real-time, turn by turn, and mobile navigation services under various brand names, including Scout GPS Navigation, as well as under wireless carrier brands. Its customers include wireless carriers, automobile manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, advertisers, advertising agencies, and end users. The company distributes its services primarily through wireless carrier partners. Telenav, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 100 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. It also provides global Knowledge Engine, which powers its listings, pages and reviews features. Yext, Inc. serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and technology industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.