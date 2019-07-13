Telenav Inc. (TNAV) and VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) and VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Software & Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenav Inc. 6 3.78 N/A -1.13 0.00 VirnetX Holding Corp 6 7470.49 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Telenav Inc. and VirnetX Holding Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) and VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenav Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -28.7% VirnetX Holding Corp 0.00% -262.8% -210.6%

Volatility & Risk

Telenav Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.92. Competitively, VirnetX Holding Corp’s 153.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.53 beta.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Telenav Inc. Its rival VirnetX Holding Corp’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. VirnetX Holding Corp has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Telenav Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Telenav Inc. and VirnetX Holding Corp are owned by institutional investors at 51.4% and 21.7% respectively. Telenav Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.1%. Comparatively, VirnetX Holding Corp has 9.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telenav Inc. 5.5% 7.58% 36.02% 71.5% 37.86% 74.88% VirnetX Holding Corp 0.6% 11.37% 36.76% 95.88% 101.82% 177.5%

For the past year Telenav Inc. was less bullish than VirnetX Holding Corp.

Summary

VirnetX Holding Corp beats Telenav Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone-based wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services. The company also provides display and location-based advertising services; and voice-guided, real-time, turn by turn, and mobile navigation services under various brand names, including Scout GPS Navigation, as well as under wireless carrier brands. Its customers include wireless carriers, automobile manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, advertisers, advertising agencies, and end users. The company distributes its services primarily through wireless carrier partners. Telenav, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

VirnetX Holding Corporation develops software and technology solutions for securing real-time communications over the Internet in the United States. Its software and technology solutions include secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications various real-time communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems. These secure network communities are designed to support content applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, and remote desktop in a secure environment. The company also offers a portfolio of licenses and services, such as VirnetX technology licensing; GABRIEL Connection Technology software development kit, including object libraries, sample code, testing and quality assurance tools, and supporting documentation required for customers to implement the companyÂ’s technology; secure domain name registrar service; registrar server software; connection server software; relay server software; and secure domain name master registry and connection, and technical support services. It serves domain infrastructure and communication service providers, and system integrators; and enterprise customers, developers, and original equipment manufacturers of chips, servers, smart phones, tablets, e-Readers, laptops, net books, and other devices in the IP-telephony, mobility, fixed-mobile convergence, and unified communications markets. VirnetX Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.