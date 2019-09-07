Telenav Inc. (TNAV) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) is a company in the Internet Software & Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Telenav Inc. has 50.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 55.33% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Telenav Inc. has 6.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 12.51% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenav Inc. 0.00% -45.70% -18.90% Industry Average 601.66% 16.68% 7.96%

Earnings and Valuation

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Telenav Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 149.31M 24.82M 62.41

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenav Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.33 3.42 2.89

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telenav Inc. 5.25% 13.21% 56.13% 114.32% 76.26% 132.27% Industry Average 6.31% 8.24% 21.63% 48.76% 45.85% 66.37%

Liquidity

Telenav Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Telenav Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.16 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Telenav Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telenav Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Telenav Inc. has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Telenav Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Telenav Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Telenav Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Telenav Inc.

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone-based wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services. The company also provides display and location-based advertising services; and voice-guided, real-time, turn by turn, and mobile navigation services under various brand names, including Scout GPS Navigation, as well as under wireless carrier brands. Its customers include wireless carriers, automobile manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, advertisers, advertising agencies, and end users. The company distributes its services primarily through wireless carrier partners. Telenav, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.