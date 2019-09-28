Telenav Inc. (TNAV) and Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) and Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Internet Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenav Inc. 8 -1.64 29.24M -0.60 0.00 Coupa Software Incorporated 139 15.36 62.19M -1.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Telenav Inc. and Coupa Software Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Telenav Inc. and Coupa Software Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenav Inc. 351,636,722.23% -45.7% -18.9% Coupa Software Incorporated 44,734,570.57% -20.2% -8.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Telenav Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Coupa Software Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Telenav Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Coupa Software Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Telenav Inc. and Coupa Software Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenav Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Coupa Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Telenav Inc. has a 56.58% upside potential and a consensus target price of $7.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Telenav Inc. and Coupa Software Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.3% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 6.2% of Telenav Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Coupa Software Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telenav Inc. 5.25% 13.21% 56.13% 114.32% 76.26% 132.27% Coupa Software Incorporated -4.15% 3.61% 32.96% 68.81% 121.89% 115.89%

For the past year Telenav Inc. was more bullish than Coupa Software Incorporated.

Summary

Telenav Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Coupa Software Incorporated.

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone-based wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services. The company also provides display and location-based advertising services; and voice-guided, real-time, turn by turn, and mobile navigation services under various brand names, including Scout GPS Navigation, as well as under wireless carrier brands. Its customers include wireless carriers, automobile manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, advertisers, advertising agencies, and end users. The company distributes its services primarily through wireless carrier partners. Telenav, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The companyÂ’s platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a companyÂ’s spend under management; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, analytics, contract management, supplier management, inventory management, and storefront that help companies further manage their spend. The company markets its platform to a range of enterprises in various industries, such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, technology, and others primarily through a direct sales force worldwide. Coupa Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.