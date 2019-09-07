Telemus Capital Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position; Smith & Nephew Plc Adr (SNN) Share Price Rose While Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Trimmed Its Holding

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc Adr (SNN) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 68,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 232,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33 million, down from 301,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.57. About 403,250 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Previously Saw 2018 Underlying Rev Up 3%-4%; 06/03/2018 Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ Il XR Total Knee Arthroplasty; 19/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew Supports AAFAO Courses with Donation of More Than $3M of Equipment to The Podiatry Institute; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew: Businesses Delivered a Mixed Performance in the 1Q; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 View; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – CONFIRMS ON MAY 7 OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN AS CEO, NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, JOINING CO AS CEO; 19/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Inc. vs ConforMIS, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Smith & Nephew, Inc.- Smith & Nephew Whipknot Soft Tissue Cinch #5 Sutures. PN: 7211015; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Underlying Revenue Flat

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 122.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 39,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 72,566 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 32,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55 million shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 33,629 shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $135.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Nv Ny (NYSE:UN).

