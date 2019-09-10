Telemus Capital Trimmed Merck & Co (MRK) Position by $1.84 Million; Stock Value Rose; Parsec Financial Management Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co (TSM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co (TSM) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 10,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 502,553 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.59 million, up from 492,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 3.34M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 30.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 22,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 49,457 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, down from 71,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $80.74. About 11.60 million shares traded or 19.59% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – FDA HAS SET A PDUFA, OR TARGET ACTION, DATE OF JUNE 28, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 27/04/2018 – MERCK INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 227.1M RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Promotion of Gregory J. Divis to Chief Operating Officer; 17/05/2018 – Interesting night — The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more $JNCE $LOXO $BPMC $NVS etc; 02/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA TO DEVELOP ABITUZUMAB IN METASTATIC COLORECTAL; 06/04/2018 – Incyte knocked as combo drug trial with Merck fails; 17/05/2018 – U.N. staff on way to Congo to get experimental Ebola vaccine; 08/03/2018 – Eisai teams with Merck to boost sales of cancer drug

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 2,112 shares to 71,484 shares, valued at $13.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,254 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.15 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

