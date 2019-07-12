Telemus Capital Trimmed Holding in Eog Res (EOG) by $672,790 as Stock Declined; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Rose, Sterling Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 7,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,307 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 20,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $90.84. About 3.52M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 41.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 31,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,760 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 75,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 15.99 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 7.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $854.77M for 15.45 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 48,115 shares to 689,367 shares, valued at $10.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 70,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 575,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Brightview Hldgs Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35,629 shares to 57,034 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 143,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.