Telemus Capital Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Has Lifted by $682,746; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Upped Intel (INTC) Stake by $22.63 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 36.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 427,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.47 million, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 12.41 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating; 18/05/2018 – 19-Year-Old Engineer Builds Autonomous Window Cleaner for Commercial Buildings; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 21/05/2018 – ASTRO SA ASRP.WA – GETS ORDER FROM NTT SYSTEM S.A. RELATED TO MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF HEWLETT-PACKARD AND INTEL; 17/05/2018 – FTC: 20181163: TPG Partners VII, L.P.; Intel Corporation; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User Interfaces for; 09/03/2018 – INTEL SAYS HAS MADE IMPORTANT ACQUISITIONS OVER THE PAST 30 MONTHS AND WILL FOCUS ON MAKING THEM SUCCESSFUL; 13/03/2018 – Senate Intel chairman Burr says expects to back Haspel to head CIA

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 13.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 5,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,989 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 43,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $111.76. About 2.04 million shares traded or 37.79% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 20,525 shares. Monarch Cap Inc stated it has 141,577 shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kessler Investment Gp Lc, a Indiana-based fund reported 43,858 shares. Jefferies Gru accumulated 173,739 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 196,611 shares. Ckw Fincl stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First Republic Management accumulated 2.78 million shares. Strategic Fin Serv holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 117,587 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt owns 11,043 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Griffin Asset Inc reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Shine Invest Advisory Services Inc owns 2,540 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va reported 1.76% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Tarbox Family Office has 0.04% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pension Ser accumulated 4.55M shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How, When and Why to Buy Advanced Micro Devices Stock Again – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Releases Patches to Fix High-Severity Glitches – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm Stock Hammered Amid Continued FTC-Related Woes – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 5, 2019 : LC, IMGN, QQQ, SNAP, AVP, LXP, ESV, INTC, XNET, FOLD, CL, AAXJ – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Nasdaq Futures Tumble as Broadcom Sounds the Alarm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 50,465 shares to 150,360 shares, valued at $43.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 174,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. The insider Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought 420 shares worth $50,190. $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares were sold by A WILHELMSEN A S.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,455 shares to 2,163 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 2,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,837 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Profit guidance from Royal Caribbean short of consensus – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “#GetOnBoard With Celebrity Cruises For Its Third Annual Pride Party At Sea – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Just Dropped 5.5% – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.