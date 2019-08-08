Telemus Capital Stake in Autozone (AZO) Trimmed by $695,296 as Stock Rose; Gfs Advisors Has Trimmed Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $1.21 Million

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 679 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 4,805 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 5,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $7.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1074.77. About 165,151 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 47.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 11,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 12,966 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 24,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $115.52. About 8.20M shares traded or 8.32% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 602 shares to 2,309 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $539.21 million for 12.36 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 54,177 shares to 744,683 shares, valued at $20.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 51,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.