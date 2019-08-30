Telemus Capital Raised Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake; Washington Capital Management Holding in Mylan N V (MYL) Raised by $615,020

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 2.81 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 10/05/2018 – U.S. DoJ investigates Mylan on trade compliance for certain products; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeti; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – ADVERSE EVENTS WERE GENERALLY MILD AND CONSISTENT WITH WELL-ESTABLISHED SAFETY PROFILE OF COPAXONE; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin, Mylan Expect to Get Decision From EMA in 2H; 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Grants Mylan Exclusive License to Commercialize FKB327 in Europe; 16/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – COMPANIES EXPECT TO RECEIVE A DECISION FROM EMA IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO A ONCE-MONTHLY GLATIRAM

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 122.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 39,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 72,566 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 32,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 11.54 million shares traded or 11.43% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $88.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,465 shares to 25,055 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,955 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,833.27 up 107.23 points – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s What’s Pushing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Even Lower Today – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting MYL Put And Call Options For August 23rd – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mylan (MYL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Company Research: Mylan N.V. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 91 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 115,438 are owned by Gulf Int State Bank (Uk).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.