Telemus Capital Raised Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake By $2.34 Million; Mairs & Power Has Lowered Fastenal Co. (FAST) Stake

Mairs & Power Inc decreased Fastenal Co. (FAST) stake by 4.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc sold 138,768 shares as Fastenal Co. (FAST)’s stock rose 2.08%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 2.80 million shares with $180.06 million value, down from 2.94 million last quarter. Fastenal Co. now has $18.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 1.68 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M

Telemus Capital Llc increased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 165.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Telemus Capital Llc acquired 59,902 shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 1.59%. The Telemus Capital Llc holds 96,163 shares with $3.81M value, up from 36,261 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $41.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 5.56M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. 2,500 shares were sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN, worth $150,000 on Tuesday, January 29. Hein LeLand J also sold $2.49 million worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares. On Thursday, January 31 the insider LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J sold $302,550. Shares for $624,999 were sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on July, 10. They expect $0.37 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FAST’s profit will be $211.87 million for 21.80 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal had 9 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Monday, April 8. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $60 target. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $63 target. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Sector Weight”.

Mairs & Power Inc increased Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) stake by 133,394 shares to 1.08 million valued at $115.89 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) stake by 108,805 shares and now owns 381,308 shares. Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer reported 42,354 shares. 56,756 were reported by Norinchukin Bankshares The. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 875 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ent Finance Services reported 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 265,801 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman invested in 0.01% or 3,500 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advisors LP has 0.11% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 881,249 shares. Contravisory Inv Mgmt owns 0.14% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 5,428 shares. Cwm Ltd invested in 0% or 379 shares. Fenimore Asset accumulated 119,859 shares. British Columbia Investment Management reported 83,779 shares. Dupont Capital Management holds 8,565 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Becker Cap Mgmt holds 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 11,259 shares.

Telemus Capital Llc decreased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 2,292 shares to 27,626 valued at $7.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 18,734 shares and now owns 13,982 shares. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 27,685 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.12% or 184,698 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 10,669 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 3,663 shares. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability has invested 0.52% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Srb Corp has 0.07% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Kingfisher Limited Com accumulated 5,206 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Pennsylvania Tru Company reported 8,532 shares. Community Financial Bank Na has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cap Advisors Ok, Oklahoma-based fund reported 174,746 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk holds 870,621 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 1,879 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc reported 23,864 shares stake. Davis Selected Advisers reported 15.52M shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Applied Materials had 12 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold” on Friday, February 15. UBS maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral” rating.

