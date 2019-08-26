Telemus Capital Maintains Position in East West Bancorp (EWBC); Magellan Health (MGLN) Shareholder Engaged Capital Decreased Position as Share Price Rose

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 28,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 227,558 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, down from 255,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $64.63. About 99,105 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 13,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 99,816 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, up from 86,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 929,081 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,534 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 3.51 million shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus holds 3,400 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 684 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 119 shares. Tower Limited (Trc) has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 23,428 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 0.01% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 32,934 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) or 36,908 shares. 49,447 were accumulated by Kennedy Capital Mgmt. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 77,825 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 10,680 shares.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,306 shares to 95,978 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 56,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,055 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).