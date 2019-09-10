Telemus Capital Lowered Stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by $609,014 as Stock Declined; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Lifted Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Position by $2.66 Million

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 18.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 7,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 33,653 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 41,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $91.87. About 2.50M shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, EXPECT SEVERAL OTHER COUNTRIES TO CLEAR THEIR ANTI-TRUST REVIEW THIS MONTH; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In U.S. For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Raises Quarterly Dividend to 36.35c From 36.3c; 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A $3.0 BLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP RESTATED PACT PROVIDES FOR LOAN FACILITY $3.8B

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 122,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 5.22 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Papp L Roy And Assocs, Arizona-based fund reported 26,638 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech accumulated 0.05% or 116,158 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.44% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il has 5,199 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 55,091 shares. Moreover, First Natl Bank Of Omaha has 0.98% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 173,455 shares. Chem National Bank & Trust reported 0.28% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 1,600 were reported by Laurion Mgmt Lp. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 8,616 shares. Muhlenkamp And accumulated 95,498 shares or 3.75% of the stock. 60 were accumulated by Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Co. North Star Inv Mgmt owns 0.07% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 7,521 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc has 0.29% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 88,028 shares. Smithfield invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brightview Hldgs Inc by 104,900 shares to 256,910 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 70,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 575,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 EPS, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $297.41 million for 17.53 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.

