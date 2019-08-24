Telemus Capital Lifted Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding; Westlake Chemical (WLK) Has 0.98 Sentiment

Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 114 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 116 sold and decreased stakes in Westlake Chemical Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 34.05 million shares, down from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Westlake Chemical Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 38 Reduced: 78 Increased: 70 New Position: 44.

Telemus Capital Llc increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 150.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Telemus Capital Llc acquired 106,765 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Telemus Capital Llc holds 177,526 shares with $4.68 million value, up from 70,761 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $18.71B valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 4.21 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q

Telemus Capital Llc decreased Ishares Tr (TIP) stake by 104,228 shares to 99,315 valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWD) stake by 6,241 shares and now owns 81,291 shares. Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) was reduced too.

Telemus Capital Llc decreased Ishares Tr (TIP) stake by 104,228 shares to 99,315 valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWD) stake by 6,241 shares and now owns 81,291 shares. Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) was reduced too.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity. Stockfish Devin W had bought 5,195 shares worth $119,640.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 940 were reported by Vigilant Capital Limited Liability Com. Private Ocean Lc reported 23,931 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Co reported 42,000 shares stake. Bridges Management Inc holds 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 8,068 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Jane Street Ltd Company accumulated 22,978 shares or 0% of the stock. Department Mb Fin Savings Bank N A stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Atwood And Palmer accumulated 5,896 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,743 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Co Commercial Bank owns 606,880 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Guardian Invest Mgmt owns 13,604 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 22,681 shares. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Pcl has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 40,600 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 42,600 shares stake.

More notable recent Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is It Smart To Buy Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance" on August 23, 2019

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. The company has market cap of $7.31 billion. It operates through two divisions, Olefins and Vinyls. It has a 11.92 P/E ratio. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen.

Robotti Robert holds 7.08% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation for 295,607 shares. Sprott Inc. owns 100,000 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Midas Management Corp has 1.24% invested in the company for 42,800 shares. The New Jersey-based Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. has invested 1.08% in the stock. Price Michael F, a New York-based fund reported 91,800 shares.

The stock decreased 4.71% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $57.02. About 872,764 shares traded or 15.05% up from the average. Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) has declined 35.65% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500.