Telemus Capital Lifted Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake; Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Covered By 1 Bulls

Telemus Capital Llc increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 150.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Telemus Capital Llc acquired 106,765 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 1.73%. The Telemus Capital Llc holds 177,526 shares with $4.68M value, up from 70,761 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $18.93B valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $25.41. About 2.66M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Among 2 analysts covering Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 26. See Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) latest ratings:

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $13.0000 New Target: $14.0000 Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $12 Maintain

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity. On Friday, February 1 Hagen Russell S sold $210,526 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 8,000 shares. Shares for $119,640 were bought by Stockfish Devin W on Thursday, June 6.

Telemus Capital Llc decreased Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) stake by 15,181 shares to 89,119 valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 22,148 shares and now owns 49,457 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap has 146,271 shares. 151,557 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. 1.70 million were reported by Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp. Sterling Inv Mgmt reported 29,101 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 201,829 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Creative Planning accumulated 79,487 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.81% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Livingston Grp Inc Asset Management Communications (Operating As Southport Management) holds 51,727 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa stated it has 1.48M shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Limited Co has invested 0.16% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.05% or 22,681 shares. 60,623 were reported by Leavell Investment Mngmt Inc. Veritable LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 2.63 million shares.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces and supplies iron ore. The company has market cap of $2.88 billion. The firm operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It has a 2.7 P/E ratio. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.