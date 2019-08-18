Telemus Capital Lifted Applied Matls (AMAT) Holding By $2.34 Million; Mackenzie Financial Has Lowered Northern Tr (NTRS) Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) stake by 20.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 358,907 shares as Northern Tr Corp (NTRS)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 1.40M shares with $126.83M value, down from 1.76 million last quarter. Northern Tr Corp now has $18.70B valuation. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $87. About 749,468 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 08/05/2018 – Chmn Waddell Gifts 242 Of Northern Trust Corp; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 11 (Table); 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS UNDERWEIGHT ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS; 05/03/2018 Northern Trust to Provide Investment Management Services to Father Ryan High School; 21/03/2018 – Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 09/04/2018 – Northern Trust Appoints Managing Director for Bonita Springs Office; 18/04/2018 – Growth is looking good now, but it won’t be enough to save the U.S. from its out-of-control budget deficit, warns Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.58; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Northern Trust Universe Data: Flat Returns for Institutional Plan Sponsors in First Quarter of 2018

Telemus Capital Llc increased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 165.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Telemus Capital Llc acquired 59,902 shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Telemus Capital Llc holds 96,163 shares with $3.81M value, up from 36,261 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $43.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 17.34M shares traded or 81.57% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancorp Division invested in 0% or 874 shares. Pennsylvania-based Clark Mngmt Grp Incorporated has invested 0.27% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 520 shares. Koshinski Asset stated it has 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 11,500 shares. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 400,417 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Tiemann Invest Ltd holds 5,036 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership owns 10,905 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Cap stated it has 59,058 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 3,663 shares. Moreover, Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Stanley Capital Ltd Com reported 189,900 shares. Marathon Asset Management Llp has invested 1.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cetera Advisor Networks has invested 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Advsr Ok, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 174,746 shares.

Telemus Capital Llc decreased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 5,790 shares to 39,122 valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 46,143 shares and now owns 349,337 shares. Ishares Tr (FLOT) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Applied Materials has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $48.50’s average target is 4.01% above currents $46.63 stock price. Applied Materials had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. The company was maintained on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,919 are owned by North Star Mngmt. The Georgia-based Synovus Corp has invested 0% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Hbk LP owns 112,868 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 4,781 shares. Nuwave Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% stake. 2,860 are held by Rockland Trust Communication. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Davis R M Inc reported 232,089 shares stake. Pggm Invests owns 50,000 shares. Van Eck Associate has invested 0% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 83,862 shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa holds 0.07% or 5,200 shares. Macquarie Group invested in 4,700 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 30,557 shares. Cap Advsr stated it has 35 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) stake by 7,766 shares to 22,236 valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) stake by 312,915 shares and now owns 1.08 million shares. Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Northern Trust has $13100 highest and $9100 lowest target. $105.80’s average target is 21.61% above currents $87 stock price. Northern Trust had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, May 8. The rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. Morgan Stanley maintained Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) rating on Thursday, July 25. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $9100 target. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15. The stock of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 4.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.58 per share. NTRS’s profit will be $354.58 million for 13.18 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by Northern Trust Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.