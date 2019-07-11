Telemus Capital Increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake By $2.78 Million; Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Sellers Decreased By 8.4% Their Shorts

Telemus Capital Llc increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 150.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Telemus Capital Llc acquired 106,765 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 1.73%. The Telemus Capital Llc holds 177,526 shares with $4.68M value, up from 70,761 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $19.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 3.13 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) had a decrease of 8.4% in short interest. MMI’s SI was 812,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.4% from 886,800 shares previously. With 227,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)’s short sellers to cover MMI’s short positions. The SI to Marcus & Millichap Inc’s float is 3.52%. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.99. About 354,222 shares traded or 57.73% up from the average. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) has declined 9.10% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MMI News: 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q EPS 22c; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Cap Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850M; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q Rev $202.8M; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 12/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 07/03/2018 Marcus & Millichap Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 14; 14/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850 Million; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q Adj EPS 52c

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) on Thursday, June 6. 8,000 shares were sold by Hagen Russell S, worth $210,526 on Friday, February 1.

Telemus Capital Llc decreased Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) stake by 5,776 shares to 75,925 valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 5,748 shares and now owns 125,498 shares. Broadcom Inc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Weyerhaeuser had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) on Monday, March 11 to “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mitsubishi Ufj And stated it has 587,361 shares. Salem Management stated it has 3.5% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) invested in 748 shares. Focused Wealth Management reported 242 shares. Community Trust & Investment Com has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 9,635 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt Inc holds 18,866 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Company owns 33,513 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Becker Incorporated holds 1.79% or 1.83 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 2.02M shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Company Il holds 0.04% or 12,680 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 50,474 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 106,434 were reported by Cap Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Co. Kbc Nv holds 0.02% or 76,309 shares in its portfolio.

