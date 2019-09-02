Telemus Capital Increased Stake in Nike (NKE) by $1.73 Million; As Extra Space Storage (EXR) Share Price Rose, Holder Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Decreased by $356,126 Its Position

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 71.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 20,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 49,639 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 29,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 5.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s head of diversity, inclusion steps down; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 3,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The hedge fund held 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 5,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $121.92. About 678,579 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.2 per share. EXR’s profit will be $159.09 million for 24.58 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Self-Storage Industry Snapshot: Global Self Storage Offers Compelling Value At Current Pricing – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Extra Space Storage declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Self Storage Performance Scoreboard For 2018: How Did Your REIT Measure Up, And Who Came Out On Top? – Seeking Alpha” on April 14, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Extra Space Storage: Outlook Favorable, But It Is A Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $203.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 13,880 shares to 21,422 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 1,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 62,824 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). 13,362 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Burney stated it has 1,979 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Inc, a New York-based fund reported 5,837 shares. 662,014 were reported by Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability owns 198,704 shares. Northern Tru reported 1.84 million shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability has invested 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 59,275 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Citigroup holds 199,024 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Ltd holds 280 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 8,060 are owned by Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus invested 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monroe Bankshares & Mi holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,271 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd reported 48,338 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp holds 0.78% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.13M shares. First Natl Tru holds 0.54% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 64,022 shares. Coastline Trust Communication reported 0.77% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.25% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Marco Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,600 shares. Qci Asset Management invested in 732 shares. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 29.68M shares. First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson has 0.49% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Prelude Cap Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 26,156 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw has 45,598 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,289 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lau Associates Ltd Liability accumulated 28,611 shares. Nbt Natl Bank N A New York has invested 0.61% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).