Telemus Capital Increased East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holding; Pl Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Bankfinancial (BFIN) Stake by $9.17 Million

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 13,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 99,816 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, up from 86,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 790,485 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% . The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 23,549 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 18.92% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc owns 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 195,329 shares. Blackrock accumulated 15.63 million shares. Fsi Grp Inc Limited Com holds 111,267 shares or 5.76% of its portfolio. Petrus Tru Lta reported 0.04% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Whittier Tru Com invested in 65,380 shares. Prudential Financial reported 835,780 shares stake. Pnc Financial Group invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 70,410 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). 857 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Bb&T Corp holds 74,970 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs invested in 0.01% or 881,510 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc accumulated 0.01% or 323,233 shares. Legal And General Group Plc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,780 shares to 54,137 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 4,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,754 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10M and $344.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Horizon Natl (NYSE:FHN) by 243,300 shares to 260,300 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

