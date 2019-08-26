Telemus Capital Increased By $377,482 Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Goldman Sachs Group Has Boosted United Finl Bancorp New (UBNK) Holding

Telemus Capital Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 17.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Telemus Capital Llc acquired 6,398 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Telemus Capital Llc holds 43,097 shares with $2.55M value, up from 36,699 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $231.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 13.20 million shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased United Finl Bancorp Inc New (UBNK) stake by 145.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 48,091 shares as United Finl Bancorp Inc New (UBNK)’s stock rose 8.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 81,226 shares with $1.17 million value, up from 33,135 last quarter. United Finl Bancorp Inc New now has $627.64M valuation. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 224,939 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 17.92% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 2.76B RUPEES; EST. 5.97B; 21/04/2018 – DJ United Financial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNK); 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.1%; 03/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – TO CONSIDER RAISING CAPITAL NOT EXCEEDING 15 BLN RUPEES IN ONE OR MORE TRANCHES BY QIP, PUBLIC ISSUE OR RIGHTS ISSUE; 17/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA CFO NWAGHODOH COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA TO RAISE FUNDS VIA RIGHTS/QIP/PUBLIC ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 53.55 BLN NAIRA VS 51.59 BLN NAIRA; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – FY NET INCOME 2.8 BLN PESOS, UP 23%; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 16.49 PCT VS 11.96 PCT PREVIOUS QTR

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 10.87% above currents $55.92 stock price. Verizon had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of VZ in report on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $6200 target in Monday, July 8 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 52,240 shares. 113,370 are held by Pittenger & Anderson. Washington Trust holds 319,462 shares. Cooke & Bieler LP owns 1.88M shares. Family Firm holds 3,742 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 525,219 shares stake. Prudential Public Ltd holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.42 million shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com reported 1.19 million shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Brookstone Cap Management reported 56,597 shares. Huber Capital Mngmt reported 6,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Huntington Bank holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 620,584 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Adirondack Trust invested in 1.35% or 34,402 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) accumulated 0.91% or 34,716 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold UBNK shares while 35 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 34.49 million shares or 2.43% more from 33.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Millennium Management Limited Liability Co invested 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Pnc Ser Group has 0% invested in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Legal And General Group Plc owns 9,369 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mngmt accumulated 278,985 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Huntington Fincl Bank stated it has 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 45,124 shares or 0% of the stock. Tdam Usa Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Price T Rowe Md holds 0.01% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) or 2.65M shares. International Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 32,346 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Rmb Limited Liability Co reported 451,432 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,222 shares.

