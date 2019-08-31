Telemus Capital Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Increased as Stock Declined; As Pultegroup (PHM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Chartist Has Decreased by $643,103 Its Position

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Pultegroup Inc (PHM) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 23 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 8,171 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.47M, down from 8,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Pultegroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 2.12 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 150.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 106,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 177,526 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 70,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 4.44 million shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HEFA) by 184,722 shares to 56,864 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,122 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Plc has 283,639 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.14% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 55,855 shares. Cannell Cap Llc owns 164,120 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.04% or 583,464 shares. Fiera Capital owns 19,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel invested in 0.1% or 42,772 shares. Nomura Asset Limited invested in 256,631 shares. Horrell Cap Mngmt owns 331 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 6.79 million are held by National Bank & Trust Of America De. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.37% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.53% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 54,629 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Natl Bank The reported 0.05% stake. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated reported 20,200 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (SCHG) by 965 shares to 3,918 shares, valued at $493.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust (QQQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Limited Liability has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Comm Bancorp holds 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 12,316 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 11,077 shares. The Illinois-based New England has invested 0.4% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). British Columbia Mgmt Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 113,057 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Delaware-based Dupont Management Corporation has invested 0.08% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Lpl Finance Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Us Natl Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 14,317 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% or 13,066 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 21,717 shares. Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 3.74 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 364 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.03% or 91,547 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 355,698 shares.

