Telemus Capital Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Boosted as Shares Declined; South Dakota Investment Council Cut Position in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $2.52 Million as Stock Value Rose

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 41.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 18,800 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $222.28. About 175,802 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 150.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 106,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 177,526 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 70,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.31. About 518,589 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Edwards Lifesciences Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Ocbj.com with their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Edwards Lifesciences Stock Is Jumping Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 112,802 shares to 242,693 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $259.49M for 45.18 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 6,600 shares to 7,835 shares, valued at $362,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,315 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).