Telemus Capital Holding in Applied Matls (AMAT) Lifted by $2.34 Million; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Maintains Position in Mosaic Co New (MOS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 137.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.84M shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.12M, up from 774,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.94. About 736,593 shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 165.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 59,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,163 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, up from 36,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $50.46. About 2.13 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc owns 2,088 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 177,445 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.05% or 53,596 shares in its portfolio. Cap Int reported 4.92 million shares. Perkins Coie stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 125,064 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has 469,841 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 59,263 shares. Stifel has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Principal Group Inc owns 0.02% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 787,591 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 1.45M shares. Cornerstone has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 1,668 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp owns 265,501 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 534,425 shares.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 313,815 shares to 337,085 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 288,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,050 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

More recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is The Mosaic Company (MOS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic Updates Timing of 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release to Accommodate Canadian Stakeholders – Business Wire” with publication date: July 26, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. The insider Isaacson Mark J. bought 1,000 shares worth $23,550. Another trade for 2,089 shares valued at $50,022 was bought by Koenig Emery N..

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 106,109 shares to 168,765 shares, valued at $19.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 46,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,337 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Ltd accumulated 414,772 shares. Highstreet Asset Management accumulated 18,706 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd has invested 0.12% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Sei Invests Com reported 0.08% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Qs Investors Lc has 115,748 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Bahl & Gaynor Inc has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 0.09% or 182,905 shares in its portfolio. Firsthand Capital Management accumulated 300,000 shares or 4.43% of the stock. 11,797 were accumulated by Delphi Management Incorporated Ma. 8,829 were reported by Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 250,367 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management holds 0.38% or 295,926 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp stated it has 3.90 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kings Point Capital Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). The Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.77% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 05/17/2019: PINS, BIDU, AMAT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 19, 2019.