Telemus Capital Has Trimmed Stake in United Technologies (UTX) as Stock Declined; Gladius Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 3,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 7,645 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $961,000, down from 11,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 407.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 147,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 184,259 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.10 million, up from 36,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) by 24,700 shares to 17,700 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 42,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,301 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.17 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,345 shares to 101,323 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 144,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 728,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

